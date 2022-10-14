Patrick A. Blair

Patrick A. “Pat” Blair, 34, of Winchester, and formerly of Swanzey and Richmond, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, while camping in Vermont.
Patrick was born the son of Torri M. (Derby) and Harold P. Blair on July 16, 1988, in Keene. He was educated locally and attended Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey.
Pat was employed by Toyota Volvo of Keene as a detailer for two years.
Everyone who knew Pat knew he loved working on his Miata. He also enjoyed going on road trips or adventures, computers and technology, RC cars and riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers. Pat was always giving freely of his time for anyone in need of a hand. He did this for the people he loved the most. Pat truly loved being with his family and friends.
Mr. Blair is survived by his mother, Torri Blair, of Keene, and her significant other, Robert Van Valzah, of Richmond; his father, Harold “Patrick” Blair, and his wife, Ann, of Barefoot Bay, Fla.; his grandparents: Jeanne Martell of Keene; Roy Derby and his wife, Elsie, of Keene; and Norma Blair of Richmond; five siblings: Jeremiah Blair and his wife, Marie, of Swanzey; Robert Van Valzah of Keene; Tiffany Van Valzah of Hinsdale; Tabitha Van Valzah of Keene; and Bridget Van Valzah of Richmond; and a sibling from a combined marriage, Storm Blair, of Barefoot Bay, Fla. He is also survived by a man who considered Patrick as a son, Keven Flynn, of Winchester, and his son, John Flynn, of Swanzey. In addition, he is also survived by an aunt, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., all in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).