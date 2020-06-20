Patricia Tozier
Patricia (Guerin) Tozier, 73, of Georgia and formerly of East Hampton, Conn., widow of the late Timothy Tozier, died peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Born May 24, 1947, in Greenfield, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Geraldine (Burke) Guerin. Patricia had worked as a dealer for Foxwoods Resort Casino for 20 years before her retirement. She loved to yell “BINGO!” Patricia enjoyed crafting, especially ceramics, knitting, sewing and quilting.
She is survived by her three daughters: Dawn Wax of Georgia; and Jennifer Davis and Heather Jennings, both of New Hampshire; her brother, Robert Guerin, of New Hampshire; three grandchildren: Nicholas, Kaitlin and Emily; and a great-grandson, Tucker. She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Guerin.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Lake View Cemetery in East Hampton, Conn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Protector of Animals, 144 Main St., Unit O, East Hartford CT 06118 (www.poainc.org). To leave online condolences, please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
