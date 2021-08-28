Patricia Tasoulas Blastos

Patricia “YiaYia” “Fanny” Tasoulas Blastos, 88, of Maplewood, and a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 23, 2021.
Pat, the daughter of John and Mary (Vlahos) Tasoulas, was born in Keene on Aug. 23, 1933.
Pat attended Keene schools, graduating from Keene High School in 1951, and then went on to attend Boston University.
She worked side-by-side with her former husband, Michael E.J. Blastos, at Mr. Pizza and Amherst on the Green (Mass.), and then in order to stay home and raise her daughters, she transitioned to bookkeeper for The Pub Restaurant and Caterers until the mid-1990s.
Pat was an active member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church community and Elpis Society in Keene for most of her life.
She enjoyed, and proudly attended her daughters’ performances and sporting events all through their schooling. She also enjoyed watching and cheering on the Red Sox and Patriots, reading, knitting, sewing, creating pottery, working on puzzles, shopping, Greek dancing, and especially loved playing cards and bingo at Maplewood, where she frequently won and was nicknamed “Queen of Bingo!” Pat was also known for her quick wit and enjoyed a good laugh.
However, most of all, Pat loved spending time visiting and talking on the phone with her family and friends. Her face would light up when seeing or talking with them. Family near and far meant everything to her.
Pat is survived by her daughters: Sophia M. (Blastos) Santerre and her husband, Paul, of York, Maine; Merri E. (Blastos) Howe and her husband, Ken, of Keene; and Stephannie K. (Blastos) Cyr and her husband, Greg, of Exeter, R.I.; her grandsons: Branden M.D. Howe and his partner, Max Lindstrom, of Keene; Dustin R. Howe and his wife, Nicole (Blanchard), of Keene; and Cameron R.M. Cyr of Exeter, R.I.; his step-grandsons: Christopher M. Cyr and his wife, Cecile (Lauzon), of Nashville, Tenn.; and Jeffrey B. Cyr of Brookline, Mass.; his grand-dogs: Crosby, Tessida, Reilly, Olivia and Millie; as well as several godsons, nieces, nephews and her Maplewood family.
Pat is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Ernest, Chris and Anthony; a sister, Helen; her former husband, Michael E.J. Blastos; and her precious dog, McDuff.
Calling hours will be held from on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Trisagion Service at 6:30 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Robert T. Athas at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. A funeral service will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Patricia T. Blastos’ name to: Maplewood of Cheshire County, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of Pat or express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
