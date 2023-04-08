Patricia Story Warner Mauthe, age 90, of Keene, and Dunedin, Fla., peacefully departed this life on April 1, 2023.
Born to Fred and Dorothy Story on Sept. 9, 1932, in Keene, Pat completed her schooling at Keene High School in 1950. She further pursued her passion for nursing by graduating from the Elliot Community Hospital nursing program in 1953. Pat dedicated her skills as a Registered Nurse at the Keene Clinic until 1971.
In 1985, Pat relocated to Dunedin, Fla., where she continued her nursing career until her retirement in 1997 from St. Marks Village.
Pat is lovingly remembered by her family, including her children: John “Steven” Warner and his wife, Jane, of Keene; Douglas Dexter Warner and his wife, Marianne, of Hampton; and Peggy Mauthe of Stoneham, Mass.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, John H. Warner, of Manchester; her cherished friend and companion, Raymond “Bud” Hildreth, of Tampa, Fla.; and two stepdaughters, Susan Tarsia of Palm City, Fla., and Joyce Jensen of Silver City, N.M.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Roland Wayne Warner, whom she married in 1953 in Keene, and who passed away in 1959; her second husband, Frederick William Mauthe, whom she married in 1971 in Keene, and who passed away in Dunedin, Fla., in 1991; and her sister, Joan Story Patria, of Springfield, Vt., who passed away in 2008.
Pat’s New England wit and loving nature will be deeply missed by her friends and family in both New England and Florida.
Services for Pat will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia Mauthe’s name are suggested to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601 (www.ALZ.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Pat, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.