Patricia Rowe Szydlo
Patricia Rowe Szydlo died peacefully at home on June 4, 2020, with her family around her.
She was born in Fitchburg Mass., on June 13, 1933, to Arthur W. Rowe and Alberta Rowe (Charbonneau). She grew up in Waltham, Mass., and graduated from Waltham High School with honors. She attended the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing for two years, but left for health reasons.
Patti moved to Peterborough in 1967 with her family. For many years she was a stay-at-home mother. She later worked as an operator at New England Tel. & Tel. She was a receptionist for the Tenney, Fritz and Coombs office for 15 years then at Wilton Animal Hospital. She finished her career at Maplewood Manse, a retirement home, as administrative assistant.
Patti was one of the founding board members for AMI, the Alliance for the Mentally Ill of New Hampshire that later became the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) as it expanded across the nation. She ran the Peterborough AMI as president for many years, and taught Family to Family programs to educate families dealing with mental illness. She was an on-call contact for families in crisis to provide resources and guidance. Patti was also on the board of Monadnock Family Services.
Patti enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, camping and skiing. She was part of the Wild Wacky Wonderful Wilderness Woman’s Kayaking Klub and kayaked all over the region. She braided rugs, quilted, and enjoyed knitting and loved to tend her gardens and plants.
Patti leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Stanley T. Szydlo; her children: Gregory and Maureen Anderson, Synia Anderson, Jacki-Beth and Shane Hanchett, Kristin Anderson, Karl and Paula Anderson, Susan Szydlo and Sally Szydlo Howe; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Sheila Rowe Verzone, and her spouse, Richard; and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Rowe and Glynis Rowe; and her nephew, Brian Corcoran.
Donations may be made in memory of Patricia and in honor of Kristin to: Monadnock Family Services (www.mfs.org) click donate, or attn: Mary at 603-357-4400; or to NAMI NH (www.naminh.org) click donate.
