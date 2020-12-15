Patricia R. Massey

Patricia Rose “Pat” Massey, of Butler Avenue in Hinsdale, passed away Thursday night, Dec. 10, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene following a period of declining health. Pat was 80 years old.
Born in Montague City, Mass., on Feb. 24, 1940, she was the daughter of Edwin and Charlotte (Harrington) Brooks. She was raised and educated in Erving, Mass., where she attended public school, and was a graduate of Mahar Regional High School in Orange, Mass.
Pat worked most of her career in healthcare as an LPN, employed for many years at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass. She completed her nursing classes through Greenfield Community College. Later she was employed at Hinsdale Racetrack, Hinsdale Greyhound Park and as activity director at Vernon Green Nursing Home. For several years she also worked at the former Ames Department Store in Brattleboro.
She was raised in the Methodist faith and attended the First United Methodist Church in Brattleboro.
Of her leisure time activities, Pat enjoyed crocheting, attending craft shows and gardening, both flower and vegetable. She was known for her “green thumb.”
She was first married to Robert Andrews, and later to Kenneth Prouty, who predeceased her in 2003.
On Jan. 14, 2006, at the Thomas Memorial Golf Course in Turners Falls, Mass., she was married to Luther A. Massey, Jr., who survives.
Besides her husband of 14 years, she leaves one son, Wayne Andrews, of Greenfield, Mass.; three daughters: Wendy Podlesney of South Deerfield, Mass.; Patti Harvey of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Michelle Matteson of Rupert, Vt.; a stepson, Kevin Prouty, of Wells, Maine; a foster son, Armand Cliche, of Brattleboro; four grandchildren: Tricia L. Baronoski, Heather S. Holzchlag, Michael J. Cobb and Kaitlyn Andrews; and three great-grandchildren: Elijah and Emma Baronoski, and Jameson Holzchlag.
Additionally, she is survived by her three beloved pet dogs: Ladybug, Chole and Oreo.
Graveside committal services in Central Cemetery in Erving, Mass., will be conducted at a later date and time next spring, to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to: The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
