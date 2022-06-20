Patricia Morin

Patricia “Pat” (Baxendale) Morin passed away in her home among family on May 14, 2022.
“Pat,” as she was fondly known, was born in St. Louis on July 27, 1927, and was raised by her loving parents, Jean Powers Baxendale and Frank Baxendale.
She is predeceased by her brothers, William and Frank, and is survived by Frank’s wife, Margie Baxendale, and their children.
She attended Xavier Academy and St. Louis University before moving to Washington, D.C., where she met George R. Morin Jr. of Springfield, Vt. They were married on June 26, 1948. After living in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, they settled in Hanover, and then in Keene, where their children graduated and went on to college.
Her husband, to whom she was married for 54 years, predeceased her in December 2002.
Pat is survived by her eight children and their spouses: Pamela Morin (Navin Sharma), William Morin (Johanna Noonan, dec.), Robert Morin (Deborah Coates), Debra Hickok (Jonathan Hickok), James Morin (Shari Clough), John Morin (Mimi Proko), Patrice Kellogg (Dan D’Aquila) and Thomas Morin (Adam Carroll). She was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother to 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who called her their “Toto.”
Pat was an energetic and engaged community member, including being on the Keene School Board for several years. She spent countless hours attending plays, recitals, sporting and school events, making award-winning costumes and celebrating every birthday and holiday with and for her family.
She filled her days with cooking, baking, creating, shuttling her children and welcoming others into her home. She was an exceptional bridge and card player, top notch at shorthand, a voracious reader and an avid knitter, known for making sweaters in a single day.
She was vivacious and fun-loving, and celebratory and inspirational, with a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She made friends wherever she went. She will be greatly missed.
She asked that you all celebrate her wonderful journey through acts of kindness, by making others smile, and by forgiving even when it is difficult.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Eldridge Road, Wells, Maine, with the burial to follow at Ocean View Cemetery, 1485 Post Road (Route 1), Wells, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Patricia Morin to the St. Mary’s Ecumenical Food Pantry, Holy Spirit Parish, 256 Eldridge Road, Wells ME 04090.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Pat’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells ME 04090.