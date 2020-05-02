Patricia Moore
Patricia (Trish) Moore, 65, a resident of Fitzwilliam, died at her home on April 21, 2020, after a period of declining health.
She was born on May 26, 1954, in Lynn, Mass., a daughter of the late Patrick and Anna Marie (Geer) Moore.
Trish was raised and educated on the north shore of Massachusetts and graduated from Saugus High School with the class of 1972. She then went on to attend UMass Amherst, where she earned her BA and graduated in 1976. In 1996 Trish returned to graduate school, earning a Ph.D. from Columbia Commonwealth University in 2002.
Although she began her graduate work at UMass, she was also sought out for teaching positions. She made a decision to go that route, and taught foreign languages in Hingham, Mass., and Cambridge, N.Y., from 1976 until 1983. In 1983 she met and later married Andrew Sciria, and in 1985 their beloved son, Shannon, was born.
Trish worked as an educator and a counselor for her entire career, though she would sometimes take a job “just for fun” during her summers off from teaching. Some of her “fun” jobs included as a tour guide on Boston’s duck tours, a book buyer for a discount chain, and a stint at McDonalds because she missed the kids.
Trish continued to work as both a counselor and educator, working with at-risk youth and women seeking treatment for addictions and mental health concerns. She directed the Sheehan Women’s Program, a residential treatment facility for women. She served as adjunct faculty at Franklin Pierce University and in the Massachusetts Community College system before settling into full-time employment at FPU. There she worked as coordinator of academic accommodations and later as coordinator of the women’s crisis center while she continued to serve as adjunct faculty in both undergraduate and GPS programs.
Whether creating or appreciating another’s work, Trish loved art in any and all forms.
She was an avid reader, often reading multiple books at a time. Trish loved all living things, bringing home plants she felt sorry for and nursing them back to good health. She relocated insects, always insisting that they had as much right to exist as anyone. She enjoyed academic pursuits, simply for the pleasure of learning, auditing courses at prestigious universities. Trish was passionate about drum and bugle corps. As a teen she played snare drum with the Saugus Socialites, and in her later years returned to drumming with the Boston Crusaders Senior Drum and Bugle Corps, where she played tenor drum. She was a marathon runner, completing the Cape Cod Marathon, the Vermont City Marathon, as well as completing the Boston Marathon 15 times, proudly running from the back of the pack.
Trish always enjoyed searching for “treasures,” whether it be in a thrift store, at a yard sale or on eBay. She collected shells, stones and driftwood at the beach, as well as spikes along the rail trail near home.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her cousins, Laurie and Eileen.
Survivors include her spouse, Gretchen Gordon, of Fitzwilliam; her son, Shannon Sciria, of Hooksett; her daughter-in-law, Amanda, and their son, Luca; her brother, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick K. Moore of North Reading, Mass.; her dear friend Kelley Wickman of Rindge; her cousins, Susan Grant Rivers and Pauline Minch, both of Lowell, Mass., who have been more like sisters; two nieces and many, many more cousins and their spouses.
Due to COVID-19, no services are being held at this time. A memorial service may be held at a later date yet to be determined. Until that time, and as per Trish’s wishes, please honor her memory where and how you choose to.
A scholarship has been started in Trish’s name to benefit a female battery drummer in the junior corps. Please make checks payable to the Trish Moore Scholarship Fund and mail them to: Deborah Hewitt, 11 Grove St., Londonderry NH 03053.
To share a memory or offer a condolence to her family please visit www.counroyerfh.com.
