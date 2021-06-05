Patricia M. (Mundell) Winters, 72, of Troy, passed away on June 1, 2021. She died peacefully at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
