Patricia M. (Mundell) Winters, 72, of Troy, and formerly of Swanzey and Port Hadlock, Wash., died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Patricia was born the daughter of the late Marian (Roberts) and Robert Mundell on June 20, 1948, in Puyallup, Wash., where she attended local schools.
She moved to New Hampshire in 1993. She was employed by Days Inn in Keene for six years and That’s Italian Restaurant for three years before her retirement in 2006.
Patty enjoyed cleaning, cooking, working puzzles, craft projects and playing cards. Mostly, she enjoyed being with her family and her grandchildren.
Ms. Winters is survived by her daughter, Diana Hopkins, and her husband, Curtis, of Troy; and her siblings: Timothy Mundell, Robyn Keppler, Kathy Yellowcalf and Robert B. Mundell, all of Washington. In addition, she leaves nine grandchildren: Anthony, Kohl, Marshall and Ashley Winters, all of Washington; Tristan Hopkins and his fiance, Stephanie Campbell, Amber, Lexie, Mariah and Shiloh Hopkins, all of Troy; four great-grandchildren: Robert, Annaise and Graeson Winters of Washington, and Elias Hopkins of Troy; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Patricia is predeceased by her sister, Rebecca Frisch.
In keeping with Patricia’s wishes all services will be private. A gathering to celebrate the life of Patricia will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Troy Community Center, 61 South St., Troy. Donations can be made in memory of Patricia M. Winters to: Troy Recreation Department, 61 South St., Troy NH 03465. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.