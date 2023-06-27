Patricia M. Durling

The family matriarch, Patricia M. (Perkins) Durling, 93, a longtime area resident, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the Covenant Healthcare Center in Keene, surrounded in the love of her family.
Her parents, Lloyd A. and Inez M. (Miller) Perkins, welcomed their daughter into the world on July 12, 1929, in Laconia. She grew up in Alton Bay and was a graduate of Rochester High School. Patricia attended Keene Teachers College in Keene and, as fate would have it, it was there that she met her future husband, Albert G. Durling. They were married on Sept. 30, 1950, and shared many wonderful memories together until his passing in 1967.
After completing her education and receiving her degree in education, Patricia worked for many years as an elementary school teacher with the Winchester Elementary School and as a kindergarten teacher in Swanzey. She later worked as a coordinator of the Head Start Program in Keene.
When not fulfilling her life passion of educating children, Patricia cherished the many special memories created with her own children, and especially those with her grandchildren. She was a skilled artist, creating many wonderful paintings for many to enjoy. She had an appreciation for the arts and also for music. She was also an accomplished pianist. While residing at the Woodward Home in Keene, Patricia was referred to as the “Artist in Residence.” Patricia also found great solace in her adventures to the ocean.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her five children: Thomas E. Durling and his wife, Karen, of Keene; Judith A. Matson and her life partner, Peter deMello, of Keene; Robert G. Durling of Ocala, Fla.; Mark A. Durling and his wife, Mary, of Spofford; and Theodore W. Durling and his wife, Bonnie, of Winchester, Ky.; her grandchildren: Jennifer Durling and her husband, Jason Walsh; Matthew Durling and his wife, Jennifer Amato; Michael Durling and his wife, Alison; Nicole Lewis and her husband, J.T.; Joshua Matson; Katie Matson; Robert G. Durling Jr.; Taryn Durling; Amanda Durling and her husband, Matt Adams; Elizabeth Durling; Carissa Roberts and her husband, Ian; Katie Polonia and her husband, Jeremy; Theodore Durling Jr. and his wife, Mary; and Jamie Durling; many great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Perkins, and his wife, Lynn, of New Mexico; a sister, Susan Kennedy, of Marlborough; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Her husband of 17 years, Albert G. Durling; her parents; her stepmother, Harriet Seavey Perkins; and a sister, Nancy Rickard, all predeceased Patricia.
Visitation and a Celebration of Patricia’s life will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?