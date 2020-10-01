Patricia Lee Hinckley

On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, Patricia Lee “Patty” Hinckley, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away at the age of 62.
Patty was born on March 15, 1958, in Marlborough, Mass., to Orrin and Gertrude (Paine) Hinckley, a fact that she loved to tell people.
Patty spent her early years with her family in Marlborough before moving to Keene at the age of 14, where she was an active member of the community for more than 40 years. While living in Keene, Patty had the pleasure of living with several great people, including the late Phylis Eddy and the Boulay family. Always a hard worker, Patty has held many different jobs and volunteer positions throughout Keene, including at the Monadnock Humane Society, Kapiloff Insurance, Chesco, Inc. and Monadnock Developmental Services.
When not working, Patty could usually be found enjoying some of her favorite things including sports, Tae Kwon Do and crafts. A big Boston sports fan, Patty loved to spend her down time watching and rooting for her favorite teams on TV, but she didn’t just watch, she was also quite the athlete herself. For many years, Patty participated in the N.H. Special Olympics, where she competed in some of her favorite sports including basketball, softball and bowling, where she won many awards and trophies that she was very proud of. In her later years, Patty enjoyed attending games with her buddies the Boulay’s and helping coach the Keene Unified Basketball team.
Following her nephew David’s lead, Patty started to take Tae Kwon Do classes at Rouleau’s Tae Kwon Do, where she worked extremely hard. Over the course of 20 years Patty learned her forms, which she loved to show off, and eventually became a Black Belt, competing in many competitions along the way.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Orrin; her sister, Ethel Szanderoski, of Brimfield, Mass.; and her brother, Robert Hinckley, of Keene. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Holland, of Old Saybrook, Conn.; her sister, June Seagrave, of Uxbridge, Mass., her sister, Helen Gauthier, of Fairhaven, Mass.; her brother, William Hinckley, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; and her sister, Corrinne Blair, of Berlin, Mass. Patty is also remembered by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and a great-nephew who will miss her greatly.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene at noon. Burial with committal prayers will be on Oct. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beach Street, Marlborough, Mass.
All those in attendance for the visitation, mass at St. Bernard’s Church and committal services are required to wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Monadnock Developmental Services, 121 Railroad St., Keene NH 03431.
To view an online obituary or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
