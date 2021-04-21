Patricia L. “Patty” Parker passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 67. She had been fighting kidney disease for several years.
She was born in Keene to Helen and Victor Packard. She had an older sister, Donna McLean, and a younger brother, David Packard.
A graduate of Keene High School, Patty worked for many years at Findings Corp. in Keene. She eventually found her calling as a home healthcare provider, which she enjoyed very much. Patty loved spending precious time with her family and friends. She loved to cook and to be outside, especially going to the beach. She enjoyed going to concerts, fairs and cookouts.
Patty is survived by her nephew, Bruce Carey; her nieces: Lisa Carey, Stephanie Packard and Alicia Bently; her great-nephews: Christopher Wilber and Austin Carey; her great-niece, Lauren Carey; her most-loved great-great-nephew, Noah Wilber; and also several cousins.
A graveside service will be held for Patty on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery on Route 32 in Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the FMC Monadnock Dialysis Center, 426B Winchester St., Keene NH 03431 (603-357-3600).
