Patricia L. Hooper
Patricia L. “Patti” Hooper, 55, of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Patricia was born the daughter of the late Florence (Silver) and Bruce Rokes Sr. on April 16, 1964, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School class of 1982.
She was employed at Cheshire Hospital for nine years as a certified nursing assistant and also worked at various restaurants throughout the years in the Keene area. She had a great passion for helping people in need.
Patti lived with the love of her life, Rodney Wheeler for nine years before he passed on April 3, 2016.
She enjoyed photography, making collages and baking. Patti had a big heart and loved to help everyone.
Ms. Hooper is survived by her siblings, Karen A. Johnson and her husband, Winn, of Bradenton, Fla., and Bruce A. Rokes Jr. and his wife, Alice, of Marlborough; two nieces, Rena Doniger and her husband, Neil, of Bradenton, Fla., and Shelby Johnson of Bradenton, Fla.; a great-niece, Alicia Doniger; and great-nephew, Jared Doniger. In addition, she leaves cousins, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Patricia L. Hooper to: National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.
All of the services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
