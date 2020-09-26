Patricia “Patty” (King) Blodgett, 62, a longtime resident of Troy and formerly of Keene, passed away in the afternoon of Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by family in her home.
She was born March 9, 1958, to Juliette (Hamel) and Clyde King in Lebanon. She attended Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from Lebanon High School, class of 1975. Patty attended Keene State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in business, class of 1984.
She worked for 37 years at Keene State College, with her most recent role as the director of Student Financial Management, where she helped numerous students achieve their dreams of higher education.
On March 5, 1988, she married Randall Blodgett in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance in Troy, and together they built their home in Troy.
Patty lived her life spreading magic through the power of belief. As the oldest of four children, Patty was a born leader, confidante, friend and supporter, and her arms were open for anyone to join her army. One of Patty’s true passions in life was helping others, and she had so many incredibly ways of showing her love and support. If you needed creative support or guidance, she was incredibly crafty, resourceful and could make anything. If you needed physical help, she would roll up her sleeves and go to work. If you needed guidance, she was the consummate project manager who could delegate and work right alongside you cheering you on. If you needed guidance in the college application or job resume process, she would help you to see the best in yourself and teach you how to communicate that on paper. If you needed a shoulder to cry on, she would wipe your tears while helping you to clean up, stand up and be strong. There was also a good chance that if you didn’t know what you needed, Patty did, and she would show up at the right time in magical ways.
Patty fiercely believed in the value of family, traditions and gatherings. She made every holiday fun and went to great lengths to ensure all details were intact. She loved to teach crafts, cooking, gardening, canning, and her braided rugs were a special treat worth noting. Patty always made your time with her so special, and one of the most meaningful parts of her magic was her honest desire to share her talents and resources in a way that made the world better, which meant it was never about her.
Patty is survived by husband, Randall Blodgett; her mother, Juliette (Hamel) King; a daughter, Miranda Johnson and her husband, James; a son, Zachary Blodgett and his wife, Kylie; three grandchildren, Lindsay Tabor, Keegan Grant and Brinley Blodgett; two great-grandchildren, Amsden and Harrison Tabor; her sisters; Linda (King) Metcalf and Pam (King) Wilson; a brother, Phillip King; six nieces and nephews; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Clyde King. Patty enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and dear friends. We hope when you remember Patty, she continues to bring you hope, happiness and the power to believe.
In keeping with Patty’s wishes, there are no formal services or viewing. Donations can be made to: Gay Kimball Library, 10 South Main St. Troy, NH. 03465.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.