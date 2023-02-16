Patricia Jane Lilly, 71, of Hampstead, N.C., passed away at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1952, in Keene to the late Joseph Reardon and Alma J. (Dundun) Reardon.
Patti was raised in Keene, where she attended elementary and high school. Pat belonged to several clubs in high school, including the band’s color guard.
She worked at Keene State College, where she oversaw mail services and the telecommunications department. She also coached the Keene State basketball cheerleaders.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Christopher Lilly, to whom she was married for more than 51 years.
While residing in Keene, they both became involved in country dancing, and they learned the two-step and swing dancing along the West Coast. Pat and Christopher also belonged to the Granite State two-steppers, where Pat became vice president and president of the club.
Pat and Christopher moved to Hampstead, N.C., shortly after to soak up the warm weather, beautiful beaches and golfing. They traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to vacation frequently and to go golfing and dancing, where they became a part of the Society of Stranders and learned some shag dancing.
Patricia is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Judy Newcomb, Elaine Koskela and Carol Liebel; and her brother, Charles Reardon.
