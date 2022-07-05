Patricia J. (Wirein) Zaluki, 86, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Scott-Farrar, Elm Street, Peterborough, surrounded by her family.
Her parents, Vernard J. and Julia L. (Braley) Wirein, welcomed their daughter into the world on May 13, 1936, in Keene. She grew up in Keene and was a 1954 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school, Patricia played on the school’s softball team.
In her early work career, Patricia worked at the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company in Keene. When she began raising a family, this was her most important responsibility and she truly loved being a stay-at-home mother. This afforded her the opportunity to create many wonderful memories with her five children, in addition to the many neighborhood children who would fondly call her “Mrs. Z”. She was always willing to pack up all of her own kids as wells as the neighborhood kids and truck them off to nearby lakes and ponds to enjoy a day of swimming.
When her family was grown and out of the home, Patricia return to NGM where she worked for several years until her retirement, May 31, 2001.
An avid reader, Patricia at an early age would pull her red wagon around going door to door in the neighborhood in search of books and magazines that were already read by her neighbors. This love of reading continued throughout her life.
She and her husband, Richard, moved to Marlborough in 1961 and resided there until her recent move to Peterborough. Patricia loved to take trips to Cape Cod, Jekyll Island in Georgia, and the Isles of Shoals. She enjoyed the sports of football, golf and tennis, and knew the rules of each sport inside and out. She had a special spot in her heart for the teams with young quarterbacks, especially the Kansas City Chiefs. She was also an avid birdwatcher and could identify all species of birds by sight and sound.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children, Michael Zaluki of Swanzey, Barbara Giguere and her husband, Rick, of Swanzey, Thomas Zaluki and his wife, Dawn Brennan, of Marlborough, Katrina Cross and her husband, David, of Swanton, Vt.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald “Mike” Wirein and his wife, Brenda, of Pittsburg, N.H.; a sister, Joanne Foisey and her husband, Stephen, of Stratford, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Pat Newcomb of Sequim, Wash; a son-in-law, Douglas Stone, of Antrim; two nieces; three nephews; and many extended family members. Her husband of 63 years, Richard H. Zaluki, died on Nov. 25, 2020, and a daughter, Amy Jo Zaluki-Stone, predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, where she will be laid to rest beside her Navy Veteran husband, and her Air Force Veteran daughter.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Zaluki’s memory to the Tribute Program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.