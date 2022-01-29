Patricia Hill

Patricia S. (Shepard) “Pat” Hill, 84, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, with her family near after a brief period of declining health.
Patricia was born a daughter to the late Wilhelmina I. (MacLean) and George H. Shepard Sr. on May 7, 1937, in Keene. She was educated locally at Keene High School. Pat went to the Northampton School of Business in Northampton, Mass., to earn her associates degree in business.
On Jan. 25, 1963, Pat exchanged vows with the love of her life, Bruce W. Hill. They got married in Keene and have been happily married for 58 years.
She was employed by the State of New Hampshire at the Unemployment Office in Keene until she retired back in 2002 and was with them for 25 years.
Pat enjoyed her time going on camping trips and shopping. One thing she enjoyed the most was spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her husband, Bruce Hill, of Keene; her son, Kevin Hill, of Concord; and her five grandchildren; along with her cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pat is now reunited with her three siblings, Bob Shepard, Polly Sibley and George Shepard Jr., as well as her daughter, Karen LaForge, who passed away on Jan. 17, 2017.
There will be a graveside service later in the spring of 2022 at Monadnock View Cemetery on Park Avenue in Keene. Dates and times will be announced later online and in the local newspapers.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester Street, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
