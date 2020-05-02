Patricia Frederick
Patricia Frederick passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley, Pa., at the age of 85.
Born and raised in West Chesterfield, Mrs. Frederick has been a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa. She was a former member of the Levittown Wesleyan Church and of the Bristol Township Senior Center.
For several years she worked for Charles J. McGee Realty in Levittown, Pa.
Mrs. Frederick enjoyed singing and being at the Jersey Shore.
Beloved wife of the late Paul N. Frederick, Mrs. Frederick is the loving mother of Jeff Riendeau (Donna), Karen White (John), Paul D. Frederick, Donna Frederick (Tanya Libby) and Debbie Frederick.
She is the devoted grandmother of seven and proud great-grandmother of five.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Frederick’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, Inc. — Delaware Valley Chapter Inc., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
(www.doughertyfuneralhome.com)
