Patricia Fargnoli, age 83, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
She was born in Hartford, Conn., on Nov. 16, 1937, to the late Edouard H. and Doris H. (Libby) Boudreau, and lived in Windsor, Conn., for most of the first 40 years of her life. She moved to New Hampshire in 1998 and lived in Walpole for the past 20 years.
She is survived by her brother, Peter Boudreau, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; her children: Kenneth Fargnoli of Colchester, Conn.; Michael Fargnoli of Andover, Conn.; and Diana Deyette of Avon, Conn.; four grandchildren: Alycia Fecteau, Joseph Fargnoli, Joshua Fargnoli and Jessica Fargnoli; and two great-grandchildren: Brin Fecteau and Aria Fecteau. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Edouard and Doris Boudreau.
Patricia Fargnoli was the New Hampshire Poet Laureate from 2006-09, and she was the author of six poetry collections. Three of her full-length books — “Then, Something,” “Duties of the Spirit” and “Necessary Light” — were each award-winning. A retired clinical social worker, she was a MacDowell Fellow and a past associate editor of The Worcester Review. She had been on the faculty of The Frost Place Poetry Festival and its teaching conference and had taught at the New Hampshire Institute of Art, for Rhodes Scholars, and in the Lifelong Learning Program of Keene State College. She has received many awards for her poems. A native of Connecticut and a graduate of Trinity College, Hartford College for Women, and the University of Connecticut School of Social Work, she published more than 300 poems.
Patricia’s family will hold her life celebration later this year at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home and the Missisquoi Cemetery in Enosburg Falls, Vt., where many of her family is resting, including her mother. The family would like to dearly thank the staff of the Maplewood Nursing Home for the kindness, compassion and care they have provided to Patricia and her family for the last six months. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s memory may be made to Maplewood of Cheshire County, attn.: MNH Executive Assistant, Resident and Staff Activities Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467. Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of life celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
