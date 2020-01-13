Patricia DiSilva
Patricia Irene (Patch) DiSilva, 83, of Keene, passed away in the comfort of her home on Jan. 10, 2020.
She was born on July 9, 1936, to the late Blanche and C. Joseph Patch, and grew up in Ipswich, Mass.
She graduated from Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett in 1958 with a degree in education. She worked as a teacher and receptionist, and raised her family in between.
Prior to retiring to Keene, Pat lived in Winchester, Mass., for many years where she raised her children. The true matriarch of her family, she was humorous, poised, intelligent and loving. She was a voracious reader and encouraged the joy and wonder of reading to all. Kind, generous and cheery, Pat took pleasure in many things, especially family get-togethers, The Tennis Channel, eating out, shopping and watching the Patriots.
Pat is survived by: her children: Michael and his wife, Theresa, of Wake Forest, N.C.; Michael Schipani and his wife, Loren, of Winchester, Mass.; Gregory Sr. and his partner, Heidi Chandler, of Brattleboro; Nancy DiSilva and her husband, Brian Born, of Brattleboro; and Charles, of Arlington, Mass.; grandchildren: Vincent and Katie DiSilva; Elke and Emma Schipani; Gregory Jr. and Isabelle DiSilva; and Patric and Lacey Chandler; siblings: Mary Ann Armstrong of Leesburg, Fla.; Virginia Schmale of Woburn, Mass.; Barbara and her husband, Jay Keim, of Mahwah, N.J.; and her brother Joe and his wife, Patricia, of Fairfield, Calif. She also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Ann (Roger) Livermore, of Nashua.
A gathering will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium, 57 High St., Brattleboro. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.