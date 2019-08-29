Patricia C. Tenney
Patricia Carol (Leblanc) Tenney, 75, of Rindge, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
She was born on April 29, 1944, in Gardner, Mass., the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Graves) Leblanc.
She is survived by her five children, Michele Babneau, Dr. Wade Tenney, Lynn Tenney, Kimberly Favart and Natalie Pakkala; as well as her eight adored grandchildren, Cody Babneau, Kyle Babneau, Jordan Pakkala, Logan Favart, Ryan Favart, Trey Pakkala, Chase Pakkala and Breck Pakkala; and her three siblings, Linda Bilodeau, Terry LaFortune and Donna Leblanc. Also, her predeceased siblings, Anne Leblanc, Joyce (Leblanc) Ruckey, Edward Leblanc and Alan “Bobo” Leblanc.
Patricia would like to be remembered for her personal legacy. She enriched so many people’s lives — friends, family, loved ones and even strangers. Passing on her deeply rooted and cherished values was important to her. Her accomplishments, beliefs, actions and guidance she demonstrated made others’ lives meaningful and fruitful. For those who were blessed to have known her, knew she had a contagious laugh, one that melted your heart and warmed your soul. Her welcoming presence she embraced was apparent. She willingly and enthusiastically extended herself and her home to anyone in need, with no questions asked. She always went above and beyond for others to make sure their needs and wants were undividedly met without consideration of how it might have any impact on herself. Her life was so beautifully lived, it deserves to be beautifully remembered and celebrated. Who she was at her core is her eternal gift to others. Leaving her life story is her way to honor generations before her and showing respect to present generations and those to come.
The Cremation Society of South Carolina — Westville Funerals, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, S.C., has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at www.cremationsocietyofsc.com where you may post a condolence or a memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.