Patricia C. (Cherniske) Graves, known as Pat by her friends and family, 72, passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side.
Pat was born to the late Louise (Jones) and Andrew Cherniske on Sept. 23, 1950, in Torrington, Conn. She spent her childhood on her family’s dairy farm in New Preston, Conn., and was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School in Washington, Conn. Pat then attended Plymouth State College, earning her bachelor of science in elementary education with the class of 1972. Upon graduation she relocated to Walpole, where she would begin her teaching career and meet her future husband.
On Oct. 7, 1979, Patricia exchanged vows with the love of her life, James Graves. They had a beautiful lakeside service and reception with their family and friends present to celebrate with them.
Pat enjoyed her time working for SAU 60 in Walpole and SAU 29 in Keene, respectively, as an elementary school teacher for 20 years. Pat also worked for Cheshire Medical Center in Keene in the medical records department for six years until she retired in 2016. She most recently held a part-time position with Convenient MD in Keene as a medical receptionist.
Pat had many interests in life, including traveling, reading, going for walks and cooking. She also loved cross-stitching and latch hook. However, her greatest joy came from her only granddaughter, Harper, by whom she was lovingly referred to as “Mimi.”
Mrs. Graves is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Jim Graves, of Harrisville; their two children: Abigail L. Quigley and her husband, Michael, of Harrisville; and Benjamin P. Graves of Keene; a sister, Linda M. Cherniske, and her husband, Michael, of Torrington, Conn.; along with a granddaughter, Harper L. Quigley, of Harrisville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; along with her brother, Charles Miller.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that all donations be made out to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
