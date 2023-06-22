Patricia Beliveau

Patricia O’Leary Beliveau, just one month short of her 99th birthday, peacefully passed away on June 2, 2023, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, Maine.
Patricia was born in White River Junction, Vt., on July 3, 1924, to William and Alice (Gilbert) O’Leary. She and her three sisters grew up in Keene. Pat was a graduate of Keene High School, where she enjoyed being a drum majorette. She was also an excellent swimmer, for which she won numerous medals.
During World War II, Pat joined the Women’s Army Corps, and was stationed in Washington, D.C., and assigned to work as a coder. Pat reached the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged in 1946. In 2017 Pat joined Honor Flight Maine to Washington, D.C., and viewed the newly erected Women’s Memorial.
Patricia worked at the New England Telephone Company, married Bernard T. Beliveau in 1949 and raised four children. She was a communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Pat and Bernie loved dancing at the American Legion Hall and traveled locally for square dancing. Being an excellent seamstress, Pat made her own clothing and colorful dance costumes. As her family grew, Pat enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Patricia is predeceased by her husband, Bernard; her three sisters, Mary (Trask), Catherine (Holloway) and Eleanor (Tolman); and her granddaughter, Paige Beliveau.
Surviving Patricia are her children, Diane (Richard) Herman of Falmouth, Maine, Kathleen Beliveau of Portland, Maine, David (Kathy) Beliveau of Swanzey and Edward (Dorine) Beliveau of Nashua; her granddaughters, Allyson Herman Kurian and Megan Beliveau; her great-grandson, Christopher Kurian; and several nieces and nephews.
In Patricia’s own words, she was grateful for a wonderful life and loving family. A Remembrance Service will take place later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a Memorial Gift to the Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough, Maine, at mainevets.org.
