Surrounded in life by love, laughs and family, Patricia B. Chamberlain, born in New Haven, Conn., on Sept. 4, 1944, an adoring mother, grandmother and wife, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in the company of her family and the love of her life, Rob.
Patte and Rob would have celebrated their 53-year wedding anniversary in January 2021.
Predeceased by her loving parents, Louis and Marie (Lynch) Butler, of Venice, Fla., Patte is survived by her husband, Robert R. Chamberlain III; her daughter, Gwen Meryl Mason; her son-in-law, Scott Mason; her daughter, Suzanne Chamberlain; and her granddaughters, Hannah and Kate Hausner.
Patte’s love and commitment to her family was her driving force. Unselfish every day of her life, Patte’s compassion and polish were her natural way. Gentle and kind, Patte’s laugh was legend. Patte was always active. Her love for the outdoors was eclipsed only by her passion and prowess on the tennis court. Patte brought happiness and a sense of calm to everyone. The joy she brought to life will be deeply missed. Patte was a 76-year-old angel on Earth. A “center court” celebration of Patte’s life will be planned in the spring of 2021.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
