Patricia Ann Toutloff

Patricia Ann (Bergeron) Toutloff, 78, of St. Augustine, Fla., died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Community Hospice Bailey Family Center for Caring with her family by her side.
She was born March 17, 1942, in Keene, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Rollins) Bergeron. She worked for many years in Keene at the Hungry Lion Restaurant before moving to St. Augustine, Fla., in 1980. She became the owner of Johnny’s Beef and Sausage Stand for 20 years before retiring.
Pat’s favorite pastimes included bowling, her many cats and spending time with family and friends. She always had such a smile on her face when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her three sons: Lawrence (Marty) Martin, and Mary-Ann, of St. Augustine, Fla.; Scott Martin, and Jane, of Keene; and Brian Bergeron, and Jen, of Webster N.Y.; seven grandchildren: Aimee, Jon, Chris, Kristie, Tyler, Quinn and Rylee; four great-grandchildren: Isabella, Aria, Mitchell and Graham; her brother, Dennis Bergeron, and Sharon, of St. Augustine, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Freda Bergeron, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her two brothers: Ken Bergeron Sr. and Ronald Bergeron Sr.
Graveside services will be held at St. Josephs Cemetery in Keene in the spring of 2021 with a date to be determined. St. John’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.