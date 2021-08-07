A graveside service for Patricia Ann (Bergeron) Toutloff, who passed Aug. 21, 2020, in St. Augustine, Fla., will be held on Tuesday Aug. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, 600 Main St., Keene. Immediately following the service will be a Celebration of Life gathering at The Pub Restaurant. We look forward to having you share stories and memories.