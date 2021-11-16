Patricia Ann Raynes

Patricia Ann “Pat” (Filmore) Raynes, 71 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, Ohio, and New Hampshire, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic in Avon, Ohio, after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer.
She was born Nov. 22, 1949, in the Bronx, N.Y. Patricia was raised in New York as well as Berwick, Penn. She had made her home with her family in New Hampshire since 1987.
Pat was an adjunct professor at Keene State College and CCV (Community College of Vermont). She was also President of Adept Converting Equipment, Inc.
Pat held a bachelor of science, an MBA and a Doctor of Arts from Franklin Pierce University, Rindge. She maintained a 4.0 average throughout her Doctorate.
Pat enjoyed traveling with her husband and had traveled to Europe, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and throughout the U.S. She enjoyed reading, studying family genealogy and spending time with her grandson and family. She was active in politics and was a member of the Vester Roy organization in New Hampshire.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Bruno Raynes; her children: Suzanne “Suzy” Goodnow and her husband, Scott, and grandson, Everett, of Westmoreland; and Kevin Charles Wallace and his wife, Wynter, of Long Beach, Calif.; her sister, Kathryn “Kathy” Lee, of Berwick, Pa.; and her nieces and nephews, Kristine and Russ Rittenour, and Linda and Scott Lanham.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, William Cobin, Thomas Filmore and Lillian “Micki” Urbansky; and her parents, Martin Patterson and Lillian Filmore (nee: Nunemaker).
Her extended family included her stepchildren: Eric Raynes, Kelly Raynes, Joelle Cayet and Dominic LeMaire; her step-grandchildren: Tori Ziropoulos, Mariah Labbe, Cameron Maliska, D.J. Cayet, Jamie Cayet, Mason Raynes, Syla Raynes, Kyle LeMaire, Daniel LeMaire, Gabriel LeMaire, Nicholas LeMaire and Renee LeMaire; and her step-great-grandchildren: Josi Ziropoulos, Porter Labbe and Carter Maliska. Additionally, Pat had many cousins and aunts located in New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arizona who maintained a close, loving relationship.
Private services were held by the family.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ovarian Cancer Research.
