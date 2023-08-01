Patricia Ann Pickford Dysart

Patricia Ann “Pat” (AuCoin) Pickford Dysart, 79, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2023, at Concord Hospital.
Patricia was born on Jan. 28, 1944, in Lincoln, Maine, a daughter to Elmer and Tena (Albert) AuCoin. She grew up alongside her younger brother, Brent, whom she loved very much. Her family relocated to Rindge while she was still in middle school. She transitioned to attend Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey and graduated from Conant High School with the class of 1962.
After high school, Pat worked as an IBM operator at the National Grange Insurance Co. in Keene. She married Richard Pickford in 1963 and started their family with their three beloved children.
Pat was a beautiful and bright soul, who also struggled with mental illness later in life. Despite her illness, Pat was a loving and caring person. She loved her family and friends deeply and her real talent for homemaking was noticed by her family. She was a talented seamstress, cook and she loved to work with flowers. She owned and operated her own florist shop in Jaffrey for many years.
In her free time, she also enjoyed playing tennis, swimming, traveling Down East in the summer to the beach, and spending summers at the lake house. She was passionate about foraging for wild blueberries, strawberries and fiddleheads with her children. She especially loved her weekly bingo games with her mother.
In addition to both of her parents, Elmer and Tena AuCoin, Pat was predeceased by her first husband, Richard Pickford Sr., her second husband, Edward Dysart, and her beloved nephew, Chris AuCoin.
Pat will forever be remembered by her brother, Brent, and his wife, Paula AuCoin, of Jaffrey; her three children: Richard Pickford of Portugal and Rye; Pamela LaFleur of Manchester; and Linda Rautio of Manchester; her two beloved nephews, Nathan AuCoin and Chad AuCoin; as well as seven grandchildren: Corinne, Elissa, Bo, Jessica, Ben, Lauren and Catherine; great-grandchildren, and many cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend Pat’s memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to naminh.org.
To share a memory, or to leave a condolence for Pat’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.