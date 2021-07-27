Patricia Ann Murphy (12/5/1943-7/16/2021) was born in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to proud parents James and Laura (Smith) Murphy. She was a devoted and beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend and educator. A longtime resident of Sayville, N.Y., in later years Pat moved to Keene to be closer to family.
Pat had a long and distinguished career with the Islip (N.Y.) Public Schools, where she shared her passion for early literacy with generations of children. Outside of school, Pat was a lifelong and dedicated democrat, twice serving as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. Pat was also an active member of the Long Island Dahlia Society where she developed a keen interest in growing and photographing dahlias. She was an avid reader, a fan of many genres of music, a lover of art and a true friend to many. Whatever Pat did, she gave 100 percent of herself.
Nothing brought Pat greater joy than her family. She was especially proud of her nieces and nephews. Pat is survived by her siblings: Edward (Nancy) of Bowdoinham, Maine; Jim (Diane) of Keene; Laura Dwyer (Barry) of Swanzey; and Kevin (Pam) of Dover; as well as nieces and nephews: Seth, Ian, Aaron, Nora, Emily, Jeff, Meghan, David, Patrick and Liam. She was predeceased by her parents.
If desired, donations can be made in Pat’s memory to the Long Island Dahlia Society, P.O. Box 66, West Sayville NY 11796. Donations will help maintain the beautiful dahlia gardens located at the Bayard Cutting Arboretum.
Take time to reflect on Pat’s life well-lived by listening to your favorite music, reading poetry, sharing a book with a child or raising a glass of Bailey’s with a friend.
