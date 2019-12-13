Patricia Ann Colburn
Patricia Ann (Woodward) Colburn, 80, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 7, 2019, at her son’s home in Swanzey.
She was born June 9, 1939, in Lebanon, to Leona E. (Bryant) and Leon W. Woodward. Patricia graduated from Lebanon High School with the Class of 1958 and married Richard J. Colburn on Aug. 20, 1960. She was a stay-at-home mother, but also worked at Smiths Medical, Schleicher and Schuell and as a seamstress at Carter’s.
Patricia loved camping and was passionate about shopping. She loved cooking and was an enthusiastic collector of cookbooks. Patricia enjoyed sewing and made many of her daughter’s clothes and family members’ wedding dresses. Above all she loved her family and her dog, Miley.
Patricia is survived by: her daughter, Christina L. (Anthony) Swett, of Plainfield; son, Brian (Sheila) Colburn of Swanzey; grandchildren: Keith (Cassie) Colburn of Swanzey; Devin (Amy) Swett of Manchester; Samantha Swett of Plainfield; and Tucker Swett of Plainfield; and a sister, Sandra (John) Andress, of Plainfield.
Patricia was preceded in death by: her parents, Leon and Leona Woodward; husband, Richard Colburn; brother, Fay “Woody” Woodward; and grandson, Cory Colburn.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon. A funeral service will begin at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s name may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
