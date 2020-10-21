Patricia Ann (Woodward) Colburn passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Valley Cemetery in Lebanon. Ricker Funeral Home of Lebanon is assisting her family.
