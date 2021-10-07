Patricia Aivaliotis

Patricia (Burt) “Pat” Aivaliotis, 92, of Winchester, peacefully passed away on Oct. 1, 2021, with her son, Steven, and his wife, Laura, by her side.
She was born on May 26, 1929, in Keene, the daughter of the late Christine K. (Goodell) Schlichting and Roland H. Burt. Losing her father at an early age, Pat was raised by her mother and her late stepfather, Otto Schlichting. She attended Swanzey area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1947.
Pat married Michael Aivaliotis on June 2, 1956. They celebrated 23 years together before his passing in 1979. Pat met Joseph McCarthy in 1981 and they continued as partners until her passing.
Pat had been employed for more than 30 years by National Mutual Grange in Keene, from which she retired.
Spending time with her children and grandchildren was amongst Pat’s favorite things she loved. She enjoyed knitting and crafting items for them all to enjoy. Pat liked going for rides in the car and going out to eat with Joe. Pat had also played Women’s League Softball and cribbage.
Pat will be deeply missed by her long-time companion, Joseph McCarthy, of Winchester; her children: Steven Aivaliotis and his wife, Laura, of Winchester; Kathi Sylvia of Cape Cod, Mass.; Peggy Schultz of New Jersey; Sue Nelson of North Carolina; and Michael Aivaliotis of New Mexico; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; her siblings: Phillip Schlichting, Bonnie Miner and Benny Schlichting, all of Spofford; and her dear friend, Peggy Higgins, of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Schlichting; her son-in-law, Ronald Sylvia; and her grandson, Steven Joseph Aivaliotis.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester. All those who knew and loved Pat are welcome to attend.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Pat, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.