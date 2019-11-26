Patricia A. Wilber
Patricia “Pat” A. (Britton) Wilber, 84, of Surry, died on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She passed peacefully after a brief period of declining health.
Patricia was born the daughter of the late Yavonne (Davis) and Lawrence Britton on July 6, 1935 in Surry. She was educated locally and graduated from Walpole High School, class of 1953. In January of 1985 she exchanged vows with Russell W. Wilber in Keene. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. The Wilbers have been married for 34 years.
Pat worked as a preparation chef at Red Lobster for five years. Prior, she had worked at National Grange Insurance Co. in supply and the mail room for 30 years. She also worked at Hubbard Farm in Walpole as an egg sorter. She was a longtime member of Beth-El Bible Church in Surry for many years. She enjoyed working on cars and tractors with her husband. Time was spent quilting, spinning wool, looming and maple sugaring in the late winter. She raised sheep and was always showing them at county and local fairs.
Mrs. Wilber is survived by her husband, Russell W. Wilber of Surry; her three sons: Gaynor R. Wilber of Winchester; Peter D. Wilber of Walpole; and Warren W. Wilber of Winchester; her siblings: Alfred Britton and his wife, Mary, of Walpole; Nancy Coburn and her husband, Gary, of Swanzey; and Walter Britton and his wife, Gloria, of West Lake, Ohio; six grandchildren: Benjamin Wilber, Mandy Myers, Kelly Atwood, Christopher Wilber, Reed Wilber and Jacob Wilber. She is also survived by: 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pat is pre-deceased by her siblings: Warren Britton, Muriel Martell and Gordon Britton.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, services are private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
