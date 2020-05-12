Patricia A. Turcotte
Patricia Ann (O’Brien) “Pat” Turcotte passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her home, after a short period of declining health.
She was born in 1936 in Keene, the eldest child of Elizabeth and James O’Brien. She attended Keene schools, graduating in the class of 1954.
She married Robert Turcotte in 1955 and lived in Louisiana for a short period while Bob was in the Air Force. She enjoyed telling the story of how she saw a very young Elvis Presley at the Louisiana Hayride.
In 1963, she became the proud mother of a son, and was a stay-at-home mom, cheering at his baseball games and helping out in the classroom and Cub Scouts. Later in life, she returned to the workplace as a receptionist at the Keene Clinic. Upon retirement, she and her husband wintered in Lakeland, Fla., and enjoyed summers at their cottage on Sand Pond in Marlow, a place she cherished. Her later years were filled with volunteer work at the Keene Senior Center and the Community Kitchen, but her happiest and most fulfilling role was being Nana to her beautiful grandchildren, who she loved beyond words.
Survivors include her son, Michael, of Largo, Fla.; her grandchildren: Christian Lamoureux of Keene; Adam Turcotte of Belleair Bluffs, Fla.; and Elizabeth Turcotte of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her sister, Elizabeth “Bunny” Talbot, and her husband, Gary, of Keene; her brother, James O’Brien, of Keene; her sister-in-law, Shirley Turcotte, of Keene; a niece and several nephews. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kelly LaFalam, of Harrisville. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert; a brother, Billy; a sister, Maureen Carroll; a sister-in-law, Audrey O’Brien; and brothers-in-law: Norman and Roger Turcotte.
Services and burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Patricia’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.