Patricia A. Mason, 74, of Winchester went to be with the Lord on Aug. 13, 2020.
She was welcomed into the world by her parents, William and Dorothy (Dalton) Antanaitis, in New York City on June 22, 1946. She lived in Jefferson and Whitefield, N.H., from 1946 to 1964. Her grandparents were very supportive to her during her childhood and early life.
In 1964, Pat entered the Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing in Keene, graduating in 1967 and becoming a registered nurse after passing her state boards. She went on to have a long career in nursing at Cheshire Medical Center, the Keene Clinic and the Maplewood Nursing Home.
Throughout her career, she also did work as an Angel Nurse on Angel Flights, a travel nurse to hospitals in New Orleans, Reno, and several Maine hospitals. She was also very active with occupational health clinics locally. Later in her life after developing cancer she became very active in different cancer support groups and always keeping up with new healthcare developments. She also enjoyed visiting the Winchester Public Library.
Pat was a self-taught guitar player and singer. While in nursing school, Pat and her classmates April Kremen and Jane Hamilton entered a New Hampshire student nurse talent contest singing several songs, with Pat singing and accompanying on the guitar. They won! Pat’s 1967 class ring is displayed at the Cheshire Medical Center memory wall.
Pat is survived by her brother, Lord Antanaitis of Keene, whom she loved dearly and spent a lot of time helping him with his horses and his art works and paintings. She is also survived by many dear friends throughout the United States and Canada and her longtime and dear friend Jeanette Bergeron. She will be dearly missed for her sense of humor and honesty.
Pat was also recognized and was the subject of an article in the local newspapers following her surgery after quitting smoking.
She will be laid to rest at the family site in Jefferson at a later date. A celebration of her life is also being planned.
The family and friends would like to acknowledge the wonderful care she received from the ENT Department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock-Cheshire Family Medicine in Winchester and Keene.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To view the obituary or to leave a condolence message please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.