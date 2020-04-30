Patricia A. Lake
Patricia A. “Patty” Lake, 74, of June Street, Keene, passed away at her home surrounded in the love of her family on Sunday, April 19, 2020, following a period of failing health.
Her parents, James William and Marie Belle (Baxter) Brown, proudly welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 3, 1945, in Newport. Patty’s family moved to Keene when she was a young girl. She attended local schools and was a 1963 graduate of Keene High School.
Patty worked for many years as an administrative secretary with Lane and Bentley Attorneys at Law in Keene.
She had a huge heart and was a kind and giving woman. She enjoyed caring for people and her family, or anyone that needed a little extra help. She loved working around her house, both indoors and outdoors, and entertaining her many friends. She also loved to take trips to Foxwoods.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 52 years, Ernest H. “Ernie” Lake, of Keene; her two sons, Sean P. Lake and Shane M. Lake, both of Keene; two grandchildren, Shelby Marie Lake and Emily Grace Lake; her sister-in-law, Bonita Champney, and her husband, Buddy, of Swanzey; a brother-in-law, David M. Lake, of Keene; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Gonzales.
A celebration Patty’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Patty’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.