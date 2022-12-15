Patricia A. Johnson

Patricia A. “Patty” Johnson, a longtime friend to many in the Gilsum community, will be greatly missed by her passing on Dec. 7, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Margaret (McPherson) and Odee Bolduc, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 18, 1937, in Mapleton, Maine. Patty grew up in Keene and was a 1955 graduate of Keene High School.
Patty loved to cook and this love was well received by many of the students at the Gilsum Elementary School for whom she prepared and served meals for 21 years in its school lunch program. Patty also enjoyed preparing food for the annual Gilsum Rock Swap and for the annual Forest Fire Warden’s suppers. If that was not enough to keep Patty busy, she also worked at the town voting polls.
She was a longtime member of the Gilsum Congregational Church, and with Patty’s love of music, she was a past member of the church’s choir as one of their soprano singers and as a backup organist. Patty was a talented musician and could play many different instruments.
Patty’s treasured memories centered on caring for her family, soaking in the breezes of the ocean, and all the joys of mother nature. She was an avid bird watcher and could identify any bird that she encountered.
Patty is survived by her husband of 64 years, William “Bill” Johnson, of Gilsum; her two children: Christopher W. Johnson of Gilsum; and Carrie L. Johnson and her spouse, Becky Lydon, of Keene; a brother, Edward Bolduc, and his wife, Norma, of Ruidoso, N.M.; a sister, Estella Tardiff, and her husband, James, of Alabama; a brother-in-law, Dale Johnson, of Gilsum; an aunt, Mary (McPherson) Hull, of Gilsum; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Patty shared a special bond with her nephew, Fred Tardiff, and his wife, Katie, and their son, Kalib.
A brother, Melvin “Butch” Bolduc, predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Johnson’s memory to the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum NH 03448; or to the Gilsum Fire Department, 5 Church St., Gilsum NH 03448.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Johnson’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.