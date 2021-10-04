Patricia A. Healy, 82, of Jaffrey, went peacefully into God’s arms at her home after a period of failing health on Sept. 16, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1938, in Oswego, N.Y., a daughter of the late William and Mary (Newkirk) Orr. Pat graduated in 1956 from Oswego Catholic High School. She began working in insurance offices in Pennsylvania before moving to New Hampshire in 1983.
Pat began working in the Jaffrey-Rindge School District in 1988 as secretary for the Director of the Special Education Department. She retired from employment in 1999.
Pat was a gifted pianist, performing concerts around the region and playing for friends and family. She was a loving and supportive mother and loved anyone who crossed her path! She also enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching and traveling the open roads of this country, as well as across Ireland. Pat also found peace in sewing and providing clothing for her family. Through the years she took great pride in decorating and maintaining her home — especially with her beloved dogs, Sandy and Annie!
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother, William Orr.
She is survived by the love of her life, Norman Lambert, of Jaffrey; her children: Kathleen (Healy) Petraits (Tom Clemins), Dennis Healy, Thomas Healy and Patrick Healy (Dawn Moody), all of Pennsylvania. There are 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mary Orr; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Pat’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St. (Route. 202), Jaffrey, with Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of St. Patrick’s Parish, Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
To share a memory or offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
