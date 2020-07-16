Patricia A. Guptill
Patricia A. Guptill, 81, of Sharon, died peacefully at her home on July 9, 2020, while surrounded by her family after a period of failing health.
Pat was born in Jaffrey on Nov. 6, 1938, the daughter of the late Emile and Dorothy (Gregory) LaFleur. She married Charles “Charlie” Guptill soon after attending school, and together they made Sharon their home.
She was the consummate mother, always doting on her family and cherishing every moment together. This was made even more special after grandchildren began to arrive. She also enjoyed gardening, knitting, dancing and was an accomplished bowler. As time marched on, Pat also became quite a competitive video gamer — to keep up with her grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charlie Guptill, of Sharon; her three daughters: Cynthia Demers and her husband, Gerry, of New Ipswich; Diane Winn and her husband, Terry, of West Chesterfield; and Patricia Smith of Virginia Beach, Va.; her son, Charles Guptill IV, and his wife, Sandra, of Keene; her 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Debra, Rose, Sandra and Jeanette; her brothers: Russell LaFleur and Emile “Bugsy” LaFleur Jr., and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Pat’s request there will be no calling hours or formal services. Her family will gather quietly at their convenience at Pine Hill Cemetery in Peterborough.
Pat’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Home Health Care, Hospice and Community Services in Keene and Peterborough for the warmth and gentle care they provided for her. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made in her memory to: Home Health Care, Hospice and Community Services, Inc., P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431; or to Peterborough Fire and Rescue, 16 Summer St., Peterborough NH 03458.
