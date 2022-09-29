Patricia Ann (Prior) Fitz died peacefully at her home in Armonk, N.Y., on Sept. 26, 2022, at the age of 80.
“Patti” was born in Nashua to Perley Washburn Prior and Elizabeth Huff Prior. Patti graduated from the Air Force Academy High School in Colorado Springs, Colo. After high school, she moved to Tokyo, Japan, where she taught English at an elementary Japanese school. Following in her mother’s footsteps of becoming a nurse, Patti graduated from Beverly Hospital School of Nursing. Patti worked as a registered nurse for years at Boston Children’s Hospital and in Brattleboro. While attending nursing school Patti met the love of her life, Carl F. Fitz Jr., at the Main Street Methodist Church in Nashua.
Carl and Patti were married for 46 years and lived primarily in Walpole, where they raised their three children and where Carl operated the family-owned Fitz, Vogt & Associates food service management company. Carl and Patti also lived for many years and built their “dream home” on Pleasant Lake in New London. Patti took great pride in, and was very skilled at, parking the boat in the boathouse on the lake.
Patti loved the ocean, gardening and flowers, spending time with her family, and being social with friends. She cared deeply for those in her life.
Patti is predeceased by her parents, husband, and daughter Beth (Fitz) Scialdone. Surviving family members include her two sons and their spouses, and her five grandchildren. Carl F. Fitz III and his wife, Colleen, live in Dunbarton with their children Carl IV and Carrick. Jason S. Fitz and his wife, Katarina, live with their children Neve and Hope in Armonk, N.Y. Patti’s grandson Benjamin Scialdone, son of Beth, lives in Vacaville, Calif.
The funeral is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 461 Main St., New London, with a brief reception to follow at the church. Burial will be immediately following in Walpole with a reception at 2 p.m. at The Restaurant at Burdick’s in Walpole. The Rev. Cindy Johnson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patti’s life.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com. Chadwick Funeral Service of New London is assisting the family with arrangements.