Patricia A. Eagan
Patricia A. (Judd) Eagan passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at Springfield Hospital in Vermont with her loving son, Aaron, by her side.
Pat was born Feb. 16, 1936, in Marlborough, Mass., the daughter of Elga (Forstrom) and Leon W. Judd. Pat was raised and educated in Troy, graduating from Troy High School in 1954. She then furthered her education at Keene State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1958. Upon graduation, Pat moved to Connecticut, where she took her first teaching position. After her marriage to Edward A. Eagan Jr. on May 20, 1967, in Keene, they lived in Germany while Ed served in the U.S. Army. During this time, Pat taught English classes. It was also in Germany where she celebrated the birth of her only child, a son, Aaron Eagan. She taught in elementary schools in Connecticut, Germany and Florida before her retirement in 1996. After retirement, Pat and her husband, Ed, moved to Springfield, Vt., where she continued to teach in various elementary schools in the area. While in Germany, Pat had the opportunity to participate in her love of travel, traveling to various countries in Europe and Asia. One of her fond travel memories was her trip to Dublin, Ireland, where she had the opportunity to have a local architect join them while they viewed some of the beautiful structures, and he explained the architectural features. Pat loved to read and most days had two books going at once. She loved art and certainly had an artistic flair. Her artistic abilities brought her from drawing, oil painting, quilting, sewing, and arranging flowers along with other artistic mediums. At the same time, she enjoyed and loved working in her flower gardens. She also enjoyed sitting on her three-season porch, usually holding her dog, Harley, or one of her cats, Alice or Bentley, while reading, looking up to watch the birds and admiring her flowers. Pat shared her beautiful quilts and other artistic projects with family and friends and these heirlooms will always be cherished by them. She enjoyed cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and kayaking with her husband, Ed.
Pat is predeceased by her parents, Leon and Elga Judd; and her husband, Edward A. Eagan Jr., in 2009. She is survived by her son, Aaron Eagan, and his wife, Christina Eagan, of Gainesville, Fla.; her granddaughter, Kyra Eagan, of North Carolina; her sisters, Barbara Lammela of Swanzey; Nancy Dunchus of Winchendon, Mass.; Elsie Breen of Troy; Carrie Mattson of Swanzey; and Mary Taylor (Dana) of Richmond; and one brother, Robert Judd (Russell Hanners) of Englewood, Fla. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
It is with sincere gratitude that the family extends a loving thank you to Pat’s many kind and compassionate friends, especially Ellen, Betty and Rosina. Pat will be greatly missed. She would always greet you with that “special” smile on her face. She was always a generous, loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
At the request of Pat, services will be private.
