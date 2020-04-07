Patricia A. Cooke
Patricia A. “Pat” (Bayly) Cooke, 59, a resident of Westmoreland, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She died peacefully at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a period of declining health.
Patricia was born the daughter of the late Eunice (Simms) and George Bayly on July 5, 1960, in Binghamton, N.Y. She attended school locally and was a graduate of Keene High School. She attended Plymouth State College receiving her bachelor’s degree in business, and she later went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin Pierce College in 2007.
Patricia was married to Harold R. Cooke in a simple service with close family in attendance on July 1, 1984. They had been married for 35 years.
She worked as an accountant at C&S Wholesalers for one and a half years. Prior to that she worked at Cheshire Oil Company as an accountant for more than 20 years. She had just retired in 2020.
She enjoyed reading, gardening her flowers and vegetables, and loved spending time with her grandson. She enjoyed being a member of her community, was involved with the children in her church Sunday school, was the assistant librarian at the Westmoreland Community Library and was a member of the library book club.
Mrs. Cooke is survived by her husband, Harold R. Cooke, of Westmoreland; her daughter, Sarah V. Merrill, and her husband, Michael, of Keene; her sister, Linda S. Bayly, of Cape Cod, Mass.; and her grandson, Ethan J. Cooke, of Keene. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her brother, Steve Bayly, who passed away in 2017.
In keeping with Patricia’s wishes, there are no calling services. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Patricia A. Cooke to Westmoreland United Church, 9 South Village Common, Westmoreland NH 03467. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
