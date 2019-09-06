Patrice J. Bouchie
Patrice Jean (Secord) Bouchie, 86, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester. She was born on Jan. 19, 1933, in Lowell, Mass.
She was the wife of Edward J. Bouchie. They were married on May 15, 1965, in Winchester.
She started school in Lowell, Mass., before her family moved to Winchester, where she continued her education. Patrice worked at New England Box Co. in Winchester, and Sprague and Carleton Furniture Co. in Keene before retiring to babysit many of her nieces and nephews’ children.
She enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband after his retirement. She could be often seen mowing at Forest Lake Campground and was an avid bingo player.
She is predeceased by Charlotte Secord, Gilbert Secord, Barbara Warren, Donald Secord, Dorothy Martin, Stella Thibeault and Richard Secord, who passed earlier this year.
She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Ouellette and her husband, Joseph, of Winchester; and her one brother, Harold Secord of Marlborough; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers to the Winchester Ambulance Service or the Monadnock Humane Society.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Patrice’s online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.