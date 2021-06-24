Longtime Spofford resident Pat Haley passed away June 18, 2021, at the Genesis Keene Center.
Well known for her food and travel writing, Pat had a distinguished career in journalism, which included three J.C. Penney — University of Missouri Awards for excellence for her work at The Keene Sentinel. She also won many other national and regional awards for reporting, writing and photography. In 1981 she received the University of New Hampshire System’s Granite State Award for Community Service.
Raised in Buffalo, N.Y., Pat had a long-standing curiosity about foods. She learned baking from her mother and was taught about buying fresh foods by her father. She studied home economics at the State University of New York at Buffalo and studied at Cornell University, the New School and the University of Missouri. She traveled in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean and French Polynesia.
Pat Haley lived in an 1815 farmhouse in the New Hampshire woods, where she devoted her time to writing, gardening and shopping at thrift stores. Her books include “The Nine Seasons Cookbook” and “Cooking With Feeling.” Recently retired from a major airline, she had taken classes on Korean and Vietnamese cooking and was at work on a memoir.
Pat was the dedicated wife of the late Edward Sullivan and the mother of seven stepchildren. She was born to the late Francis and Eve Haley in Kenmore, N.Y. She was the sister of Joan Brod, Roberta Love and Thomas Haley, and the late Mary Hebeler and John Haley. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and friends.
In accordance with Pat’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Historical Society of Cheshire County, P.O. Box 803, Keene NH 03431.
