Pansy Mae Russell
Pansy Mae (Plummer) Russell passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020.
She was one of eight siblings born to Robert and Emma Plummer (predeceased) of Westport. She is survived by five siblings: Rose Judd; Mary, Sidney, William and Henry Plummer; she was preceded in death by Gilbert and June Plummer.
She was a proud mother of four children: Jennifer Greenstone, Joshua Russell, Julie St. Laurent and Joseph Russell. She was Bamma/Grammy to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren whom she cherished. She also leaves behind numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Despite many hardships during her lifetime, she maintained an indomitable spirit and remained generous, kind, and sweet-natured. Pansy spent her days visiting with family and creating knitted items which she gifted not only to her family but also to the larger community. She also enjoyed caring for her treasured cat, Bigfoot, and bird, Honey. Pansy was admired and loved. She will be deeply missed.
A potluck and burial will be scheduled at a later date. In honor of Pansy, donations can be made in her name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org). Due to the pandemic we are currently experiencing, services at this time will be for close family members. We will be making a video of the service and hopefully offering a live stream option. For further instructions, call Fletcher Funeral Home at 352-4541 (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
