Pamela Shaw
Pamela Shaw, 67, of Jersey City, N.J., died Sept. 3, 2019.
She was born in Troy, to Ann and Charles Shaw Jr. Pam was the first to forgo her senior year at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey to attend Keene State College. She then transferred to Syracuse University as an art student. After graduation she moved to New York City to work as a graphic designer and artist.
In the 1990s she moved to Jersey City and started TigerPaw Shaw Designs. Because of her love of animals, Pam volunteered with the Companion Animal Trust of Jersey City. She was involved with helping hurt and lost animals, but was best known for her ability to re-home stray cats. Pam especially enjoyed her time spent at the family cottage on Silver Lake in Harrisville.
She is survived by her sister, Kimberly Shaw Isaak; brother, Charles Shaw III and wife, Nancy; niece, Laura Miles; nephews, Michael and Daniel Shaw and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Stephen.
A memorial will be held at the Barrow Mansion, Jersey City, N.J., on Saturday Sept. 28, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Companion Animal Trust of Jersey City at www.facebook.com/companionanimaltrust.
