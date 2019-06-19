Pamela Cummings
Pamela (Stillings) Cummings, 65, a resident of Swanzey and lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, following a period of declining health.
She was born April 11, 1954 in Keene, the daughter of William “Bill” and Reta (Baldwin) Stillings. She was a 1972 graduate of Keene High School.
Pam worked for many years throughout the Monadnock Region in the field of customer service. She worked for Dog ‘N Suds Drive In, O.K. Fairbank’s, SuperPlace, Wilber’s and T-Bird. Wherever she worked, she made friends with both her co-workers and the customers that she served. She learned the value of hard work and devotion to the community through the years that she worked for her dad at Dogs ‘ N Suds.
In 1988, Pam married Michael Cummings and the two began their life together. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being a part of family gatherings. One of her favorite memories was spending summers at the family’s cottage on Granite Lake.
She held a special place in her heart for animals, especially the countless dogs that she shared her home with over the years.
Pam is survived by her husband; her sister, Bileta Hatch and her husband, Edward; two nephews, Eric Sandberg and his wife, Tricia, and Christopher Hatch and his girlfriend, Mary Shannon; and several other extended family members. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Jeralyn.
A celebration of Pam’s life will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, North Road, East Alstead. Family and friends are invited to call on the family at the church from noon to 1 p.m.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
