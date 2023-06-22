Pamela Beatrice Reynolds passed away peacefully at her home on June 16, 2023.
She was born July 21, 1965, in Norfolk, Va., to William and Lorraine (Baldasaro) Reynolds.
She attended Rockville High School in Rockville, Md., but graduated from Walter Johnson High School in North Bethesda, Md., in 1983. She was also a graduate of the New Hampshire Technical Institute.
Pam spent her life working with developmentally disabled adults and seniors, both in group homes and other settings.
Pamela is survived by her sister, Peggy Reynolds, partner Pete Lambert, and four nieces, Ashley, Dominique, Jasmine Marshall and Monique Hill; her uncle, William Baldasaro, and his wife Kathy; three aunts, Angela Barry, Claire White and Mary Jean Parker; and several cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Drewsville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bayada Hospice, P.O. Box 1590, Norwich VT 05055.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).
