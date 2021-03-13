Pamela A. Clark, 71, a resident of Westmoreland, passed away surrounded by the love of her family at her home in Westmoreland on Feb. 25, 2021.
Her parents, Alben C. and Helen (Tamul) Boggs, welcomed their daughter into the world on Nov. 4, 1949, in Pittsburgh. She grew up in Pittsburgh and was a 1968 graduate of North Hills High School in Pittsburgh. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in education at Duquesne University in 1972.
Pam began her career as an elementary school teacher in the Pittsburgh area before starting a family and transitioning into a role as a homemaker. As her family grew up, she put her enormous creative talent to work in a successful career as a floral designer before retiring to Westmoreland.
Pam loved working in her garden, exploring all the nooks and crannies of her New England home, knitting and quilting, cooking, hunting for beach glass on her beloved beaches of Kennebunkport, Maine, and grilling all the presidential hopefuls on Medicare-for-all. She worked tirelessly to build a better world, dedicating her time and energy to political and environmental causes. She was a devoted member of the Keene Peace Vigil and the Monadnock Progressive Alliance. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Oscar.
Pam’s friends and loved ones remember her with great affection. A phrase from her nephew, Noah, is most appropriate: “I will always recall the incredibly disarming energy that Pam put forth.” A childhood friend of her daughter said, “Tell her that I noticed she always talked to me as a human.” Her political activities made her many friends. One said, “Pam’s feisty, fierce love of humanity and straight-talking way of being in the world was such a gift.” No matter who she was talking to, young or old, she connected directly, with honesty and kindness.
Pam was a singular presence in this world who touched countless lives with her compassionate ear, sharp tongue, and fierce spirit. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James M. Clark, of Westmoreland; her two daughters: Sarah A. Clark of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Katherine A. Clark and her husband, Christopher Girardot, of Pittsburgh; her grandson, Oscar J. Girardot; a brother-in-law, Henderson Clark, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Philadelphia; her sisters-in-law: Anne Richeson of Chevy Chase, Md.; Carol V. Clark and her husband, Mark Balcom, of Sudbury, Mass.; Kathryn Clark of Kennebunk, Maine; and Kristin Clark of Kennebunk, Maine; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Pam will be honored in a private memorial service this summer.
For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.